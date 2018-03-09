Restaurant Report: Slimy fish, dead insects, ‘gross amount of slime’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found a total of 63 violations at three local restaurants in its latest round of inspections.

Black Horse Grille on East Main Street in Middletown was out of compliance with 21 violations. The inspection report says no one at the facility had the required food safety training. An exhaust fan above the food prep table had an accumulation of dust and dirt, with the potential to contaminate food. A piece of raw fish in the food prep area was slimy and not stored at a safe temperature, and there was no soap at any of the employee hand wash sinks.

Rosie’s Pizza on Lititz Pike in Lancaster was out of compliance with 21 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge failed in his or her managerial duties. Food employees were touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. There was a “gross amount of slime” inside the soda nozzles, and stainless steel cleaner was stored with food, risking contamination.

York Buffet on Concord Road was out of compliance with 21 violations. The inspection report says nine and a half pounds of shrimp, crab, fish, and soft cheeses were held at too warm of a temperature and had to be thrown out. There was a buildup of filth and black, slimy residue in all the floor drains. There was an old, decaying “pest” that had not been removed from a trap, and there were eight dead, roach-like insects in the sushi area.

Establishments with no violations include Littlestown Senior Center, Korealicious in Lemoyne, Chen’s House in Lebanon, and Mickey’s Wholesale Pizza in York.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.