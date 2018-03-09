Pennsylvania’s January jobless rate stable, payrolls shrink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained stable in January, even as employment and payrolls crept down slightly.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in January. It’s the eighth straight month after a regular annual revision to Pennsylvania’s preliminary months’ employment reports.

The national rate is 4.1 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank by 4,000, falling further below its 2012 record high, reflecting a drop in employment.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by about 6,000 in January.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Gainers included manufacturing and the leisure and hospitality sectors, while sectors with the biggest losses included construction and education and health services.

