Over 60 local doctors approved for medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 60 local doctors may now certify patients to participate in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

A Health Department list of approved practitioners was updated this week to include additional physicians with practices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Lancaster, and York counties.

Approved doctors can certify patients with 17 qualifying serious medical conditions that include autism, cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Marijuana is available from dispensaries only in pills, oils, topical gels and creams, liquid, tincture, and forms appropriate for vaporization and nebulization.

A list of local physicians approved to certify patients is below.

Berks County
Kimberly Jean, M.D.
3449 Penn Avenue, Sinking Springs, PA 19608

Dong Ko, M.D.
2211 Quarry Drive, Suite E65, Reading, PA 19601
Pain Management and Rehabilitation

Ron Lincow, D.O.
2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Philip Baney IV, M.D.
31 Industrial Drive, Suite 100, Hamburg, PA 19526
Family Medicine

William Clements, M.D.
260 East Washington Street, Wernersville, PA 19565

Steven Evans, D.O.
2607 Keiser Blvd., Suite 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610
500 Bernville Road, Reading, PA 19605
Pain Management, Non-Operative Orthopedics and Occupational Medicine

Stanford Feinberg, M.D.
1001 Reed Avenue, Suite 408, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Neurology

Yasin Khan, M.D.
2211 Quarry Road, Suite E-65, Reading, PA 19609
Pain Management

Daniel McNeill, D.O.
1623 Morgantown Road, Reading, PA 19607
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Eric Ratner, M.D.
Scott Rosenthal, D.O.
2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610

William Shay, D.O.
19 Anthonys Mill Road, Barto, PA 19504

Antonio Sotomayor, M.D.
1220 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601
Neurology

Cumberland County
Peter Brier, M.D.
108 Lowther Street, Lemoyne, PA 17403

Maciej Charczuk, M.D.
99 November Drive, Camp Hill, PA 17011
1 Dunwoody Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015
Physiatry

Christine Daecher, D.O.
2010 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Richard Huskey, M.D.
2 Lemoyne Drive, Suite 203, Lemoyne, PA 17013
Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, Pain Medicine, Regenerative Medicine (Stem Cell Therapy)

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
25 North 32nd Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Jordan Klein, M.D.
175 Lancaster Blvd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

John Neely, M.D.
310 Lambs Gap Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Functional Medicine

Julianne Rich, M.D.
Theresa Burick, D.O.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 350, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Internal Medicine

William Richwine, D.O.
2135 Market Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011
Family Medicine, Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Integrative and Holistic Medicine

Jean Santo, M.D.
2005 Technology Parkway, Suite 255, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Pain Management

William Setzer, M.D.
645 North 12th Street, Suite 300, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Family Medicine

Asit Upadhyay, D.O.
1 Lemoyne Square, Suite 100, Lemoyne, PA 17043
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Dauphin County
Jeffrey Backenstoes, D.O.
4807 Jonestown Road, Suite 141, Harrisburg, PA 17109
Internal Medicine

Daniel Defalcis, M.D.
4811 Jonestown Road, Suite 123, Harrisburg, PA 17109
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Pain Management

Steven Morganstein, D.O.
4811 Jonestown Road, Suite 123, Harrisburg, PA 17109
Pain Management and Physiatry

William Trescher, M.D.
90 Hope Drive, Hershey, PA 17033
Pediatric Neurology

Eric Binder, M.D.
2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110

William Bush, M.D.
5100 Lancaster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111
Internal Medicine

Maciej Charczuk, M.D.
2151 Linglestown Road, Suite 240, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Physiatry

Dudley Gordon, M.D.
8105 Adams Drive, Suite 2, Hummelstown, PA 17036
Family Medicine

Daniel Kambic, D.O.
225 North Front Street, Steelton, PA 17113
Family Medicine

Richard Magill, M.D.
3400 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17100
Family Medicine

Mark Mascari, D.O.
8012 Bretz Drive, West Hanover, PA 17112
Family Practice and Addiction Services

John Neely, M.D.
500 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17003
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Kevin Westra, D.O.
4760 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Paul Williams, D.O.
100 South Houcks Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109

Franklin County
Will Bossert, M.D.
22 St. Paul Drive, Suite 101, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Ernest Charlesworth, M.D.
144 S. Eighth Street, Suite 111, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Marianne Herr-Paul, D.O.
1408 Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle, PA 17225
Family Medicine with Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

Roger Robertson, M.D.
120 North 7th Street, Suite 510, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Lancaster County
Adam Lake, M.D.
554 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Family Medicine

James Rochester, M.D.
241 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601
Family Medicine

Jennie Corinne Baublitz Brenenborg, D.O.
1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Pain Management

Livia Baublitz, D.O.
1392 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Randy Cohen, D.O.
2207 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601

Beth Freedman, M.D.
540 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602
Family Medicine

Heather Harle, M.D.
2150 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 200, Lancaster, PA 17601
Neurology

John Mast, M.D.
600 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Geriatrics

Ivan Shorter, M.D.
David Simons, D.O.
1574 Highlands Drive, Suite 204, Lititz, PA 17543
Anesthesiology and Pain Management

Jeffery Weber, M.D.
3413 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, PA 17529
Family Practice

Lebanon County
Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Dan Lorenzo, M.D.
918 Russell Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042
Pain Management

John Welch, M.D.
1400 South Forge Road, Palmyra, PA 17078
10484 Jonestown Road, Annville, PA 17003
Family Medicine

Mifflin County
Punyabrata Roy, M.D.
25 Rothermel Drive, Yeagertown, PA 17099
Psychiatry

York County
Fengjun Jiang, M.D.
228 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402
Epilepsy and Seizure Disorder

Todd Barron, M.D.
212 Rosedale Drive, Manchester, PA 17345
Pediatric Neurology

Qunicy Harberger, M.D.
1401 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17404
Family Medicine

Gregory Khan-Arthur, D.O.
2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402
Family Medicine and Pain Medicine

Douglas McCracken, M.D.
605 South George Street, Suite 200, York, PA 17401
Family Medicine

Gary Nalavany, M.D.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 110, Hanover, PA 17331
Anesthesiology

Christine Phillips, M.D.
3130 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331
Internal Medicine and Rheumatology

Michael Peck, D.O.
250 Fame Avenue, Suite 206A, Hanover, PA 17331
Family Practice

Michael Watson, M.D.
773 Cherry Tree Court, Hanover, PA 17331
Radiation Oncology

