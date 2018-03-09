Officers from across the country in Steelton for tactical explosives course

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Officers from across the country and Canada were in Steelton for a tactical explosives training course Thursday. The goal is to prepare military and law enforcement officers to face the worst, including barricaded suspects and active shooters.

“We found a lot of times that bad guys will wire doors and windows with explosives themselves,” said Nathan Murr, from Rockwell Tactical Group in Lancaster. “A tactic that’s been used internationally is to create separate entryways to gain access to that building.”

Highspire Officer Ryan Morris owns Tripwire Operations Group, which organized the session.

“Taking energetic materials or explosives, making them into a certain form or fashion as a tool, to make entry on buildings,” said Morris.

Course leaders say efficient and effective strategies are key in making sure each mission is accomplished safely.

“It’s a lot of math. It’s a lot of studying, so it’s actually pretty academic today, but then we have the practical application which kind of brings everything together,” said Murr.

When the explosions went off, people were told to stand back and traffic was temporarily stopped.

“The training that we’re receiving today will give us other opportunities to protect not only the lives of officers but also the lives of those who we are looking for,” said Steelton Borough Police Chief Anthony Minium.

Minium says his policy is the more training, the better.

“Not everyone…but there’s a lack of trust with police, and this will just show that our officers, especially in Dauphin County…we strive to continue our education to improve our relationship with the community,” said Minium.

“Pennsylvania has a good representation here,” said Morris.

The five-day course wraps up Friday.