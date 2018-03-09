Man charged with dealing cocaine, marijuana

Waldo V. Shepard

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Lampeter Township man is facing felony drug-dealing charges after police raids uncovered bulk cocaine and marijuana, authorities said.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force searched a township home, a storage garage in Columbia, and two vehicles belonging to 46-year-old Waldo V. Shepard.

The detectives found 600 grams of powder and crack cocaine worth an estimated $66,000, 350 grams of marijuana worth about $2,000, drug-packaging paraphernalia, and $2,000 in cash, the district attorney’s office said.

