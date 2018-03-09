I-83 North closed for crash in York County

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 83 in York County are closed for a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash, which PennDOT officials say involved three to four vehicles, happened just after 6:30 Friday morning at mile-marker 32.

The northbound lanes are closed between Strinestown and Newberrytown and while the southbound lanes are open, it is slow approaching Newberrytown.

While the number of injuries are not known, an air ambulance was called and is taking one person to the hospital.

State Police are investigating the cause and plan to bring in a reconstruction team which means the northbound lanes will remain closed for some time.

