Harrisburg workers want steep fines for illegal dumpers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Harrisburg’s Public Works Department wants city council to pass an ordinance to increase fines against illegal dumpers.

Illegal dumping is a problem that the department can’t keep up with.

Crews will clean up a bad area only for people to start dumping again days later.

Deputy Public Works Director David West gave abc27 News a tour of some of the city’s biggest problem areas.

“I’ve learned that I can’t allow myself to get frustrated. I just need to be part of the solution,” said West.

He believes the solution is higher fines. Right now fines can be as little as $25. West thinks increasing fines to as much as $1500 will help to deter dumpers.

“We need some strong fines, strong fees to those who think they can come in our city and dump trash and get away with it,” said West.

City Council could address illegal dumping in March.