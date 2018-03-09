Harrisburg police are starting to receive new riot gear

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In late 2017, Harrisburg City Council approved the allocation of nearly $70,000 to purchase riot gear. The move came shortly after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Most of the officers in the City of Harrisburg are using protective gear that is nearly 25 years old.

Deputy Police Chief, Deric Moody says some new equipment has already arrived including riot sticks, shields and gas masks. “We are ready,” said Moody, “We we are taking that step in the right direction to be ready if and when it is needed.”

Some residents expressed concerns during public meetings that the money could have been used elsewhere while others said the police department was becoming militarized.

Moody says the new gear is not for daily use by officers and its use will come with advance planning. “We have an event coming to the capitol steps,” said Moody, “And we know it will stretch into the city streets with the potential for escalated violence or some sort of threat.”

Moody says police officers will train with the new equipment at the State Police Academy in Hershey.