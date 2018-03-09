Grand Opening of Lancaster County’s first medical marijuana shop

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday is the grand opening of the first medical marijuana facility in Lancaster County.

The doors to the medical marijuana shop Cure Pennsylvania on Fruitville Pike open at 10am Friday.

“Wellness awaits.” That’s the slogan touted by Cure Pennsylvania on their facebook page.

To take part in PA’s medicinal marijuana programs you must be certified by a physician and have a special card issued by the Department of Health.

According to Cure Pennsylvania obtaining a card is a 4 step process.

1. Talk with your doctor to see if you can benefit from plant-based medicine.

2. If you could benefit from the plant-based medicinal effects, get a recommendation from your doctor.

3. Apply to the Department of Health for your medical marijuana card.

4. Shop. Visit a local shop with your card and a drivers license or photo ID.

There are more dispensary’s set to open in the Midstate soon. “Organic Remedies” in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Wayne Avenue will open ‪March 20th.‬

In York County ‘Knox Medical Dispensary’ near Hanover has won state approval to operate but an opening day has not yet been decided.

At most medical marijuana shops a consultation is not required but is recommended to shorten your wait time.