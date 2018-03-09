Fired worker pointed gun at manager, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man pointed a gun at a manager after he was fired from a business in Conewago Township on Wednesday, police said.

Efrain Rivera, 58, was arrested Wednesday on charges of reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Rivera was escorted to his vehicle after he was terminated from the business in the 4800 block of North Susquehanna Trail. Witnesses reported Rivera got into his vehicle, removed a handgun from a box, and pointed the gun out the passenger window, Northern York County Regional police said.

No shots were fired.

Rivera fled the scene and was arrested at his home, police said. He was released after posting $35,000 bail.