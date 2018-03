HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gaming Control Board is set to auction the state’s fifth mini-casino license.

Two of the four licenses already auctioned will be in the Midstate.

Greenwood Gaming plans on building a min-casino somewhere between Carlisle and Chambersburg.

Penn National Gaming will build in York County.

The Gaming Control Board will auction a total of 10 licenses.

The fifth auction will be held Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. in the board’s pubic hearing room.