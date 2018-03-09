Eastern York schools close early for bomb threat

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eastern York School District is dismissing students early because of a bomb threat.

The district said a text message stating, “There is a bomb in the school” was sent to the anonymous Safe Schools hotline.

Because the name of the school wasn’t identified in the tip, all students and staff were evacuated.

“In an abundance of caution and in order to give emergency responders time to ensure the buildings are safe, students will be dismissed from their evacuation sites,” the district said on its website.

Students who normally ride the bus home will be transported at the following times:

Eastern York High School and Eastern York Middle School students will be dismissed from the EYHS Stadium field at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Canadochly Elementary School students will be dismissed from Canadochly Valley Ambulance Center at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Wrightsville Elementary students will be dismissed from the Assembly of God church at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Kreutz Creek Elementary students will be dismissed from Valley View Alliance Church at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Parents who normally pick up their child will be able to do so at the evacuation sites at the following times:

Eastern York High School and Eastern York Middle School students will be dismissed from the EYHS Stadium field at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Canadochly Elementary School students will be dismissed from Canadochly Valley Ambulance Center at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Wrightsville Elementary students will be dismissed from the Assembly of God church at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Kreutz Creek Elementary students will be dismissed from Valley View Alliance Church at approximately 12:45 p.m.