Democrats see surge in candidates for legislative campaigns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democrats are hoping a surge in the number of their candidates for the Pennsylvania Legislature this year will translate into gains in this year’s election.

Democratic candidates filed to run in 180 of the House’s 203 districts ahead of this week’s deadline. That’s the most for the party in at least 18 years.

The filings mean 78 Republican incumbents are in line to get Democratic challengers in the fall, more than three times the Democrats’ number.

Republicans say their solid majority in the House means they have more seats to defend. They contend that some of the new Democratic candidates will prove to be unelectable.

The House Republicans’ electoral challenges this year are compounded by their 20 retirements and other vacancies, compared to seven for Democrats.