BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old student at Boiling Springs High School is accused of making threats.

The boy threatened to kill three other students from the district and he claimed that he was capable of building bombs, state police in Carlisle said in a news release.

The student was arrested Thursday and detained on a charge of with terroristic threats.

His name was not released because he is a juvenile.