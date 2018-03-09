Arkansas homicide suspect arrested in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect in an Arkansas homicide case had been hiding out in Harrisburg since last month, police said.

David Bell, 27, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Boas Street in Allison Hill.

Bell is one of three people charged in the Jan. 26 shooting death of a 33-year-old North Little Rock man. KARK-TV reports the other suspects are in custody.

Police said they had information that Bell was hiding in Harrisburg when they surrounded the home, knocked on the door, and were let inside by the residents. The officers confronted a man who matched the appearance of Bell, but he denied his identity.

Harrisburg police, state police, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Bell without incident. They said they found a bullet-resistant vest in the bedroom where he was staying, but no gun was recovered.

Bell is in Dauphin County Prison pending his extradition to Arkansas.