NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A popular local theatre has new owners.

New Cumberland Mayor Doug Morrow says a local family bought the West Shore Theatre.

The theatre opened in 1940 and closed last month. Former owner Fred Bollen said crowds had dwindled and it cost too much to operate the theater.

Morrow said he wants to meet with the family first before naming them. He said the buyers plan to make it a “community theater.”