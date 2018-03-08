Thousands pay respects to slain Pennsylvania prison guard

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections shows correctional officer Sgt. Mark Baserman, who state officials say died Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11 days after he was assaulted by an inmate at a state prison in Somerset, Pa. Authorities say Paul Jawon Kendrick, serving a life sentence for a 2014 homicide in Pittsburgh, allegedly punched Baserman repeatedly and kicked him in the head Feb. 15, 2018, after Baserman confiscated a towel used to conceal the view of Kendrick's bunk. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A corrections officer beaten to death last month is being remembered as a brave Army veteran and as someone who worked to keep others safe.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls Sgt. Mark Baserman a loving son, devoted friend and community servant.

Among those paying tribute to the 61-year-old Baserman at a Johnstown memorial service Wednesday was Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.

The Somerset Daily American says about a thousand honor guards lined the walkway to the service, with busloads of mourners there to honor Baserman and support each other.

Authorities allege inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick punched and kicked Baserman inside Somerset State Prison, causing injuries that resulted in his death 11 days later.

Kendrick, serving life for a Pittsburgh murder, was arraigned on homicide and assault charges earlier this week.

