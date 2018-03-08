Thousands pay respects to slain Pennsylvania prison guard

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A corrections officer beaten to death last month is being remembered as a brave Army veteran and as someone who worked to keep others safe.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf calls Sgt. Mark Baserman a loving son, devoted friend and community servant.

Among those paying tribute to the 61-year-old Baserman at a Johnstown memorial service Wednesday was Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.

The Somerset Daily American says about a thousand honor guards lined the walkway to the service, with busloads of mourners there to honor Baserman and support each other.

Authorities allege inmate Paul Jawon Kendrick punched and kicked Baserman inside Somerset State Prison, causing injuries that resulted in his death 11 days later.

Kendrick, serving life for a Pittsburgh murder, was arraigned on homicide and assault charges earlier this week.