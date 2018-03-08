Third store in past week opens in Shoppes at Belmont

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Shoppers may have ended up at the grand opening of Nordstrom Wrack for a variety of reasons, like an upcoming Spring Break trip or just checking out Lancaster’s new digs, but everyone’s sentiment is the same — Lancaster is in the midst of a shopping renaissance.

“We don’t have a lot of options, so it’s nice that it’s finally here,” said Grace Fisher, Lancaster resident.

“I work locally we’ve been all waiting patiently until all the stores have opened,” said Anne Dandridge, Lancaster resident.

To make the deal even sweeter, the developer, Manbel Devco LP, gave millions to the city of Lancaster and Manheim Township for future road projects, independent of the shopping center.

