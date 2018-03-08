South Korea: Trump to meet with North Korea “by May”

President Donald Trump, center, speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 8, 2018, before signing two proclamations, one on steel imports and one on aluminum imports. Standing with Trump are workers, left, Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – South Korea’s national security director says President Donald Trump has decided he will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “by May.”

Chung Eui-yong spoke outside the White House after a day of briefings with senior U.S. officials, including Trump, on the recent inter-Korea talks. Chung says Trump said “he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

Chung says Kim told the South Koreans he is “committed to denuclearization” and pledged that “North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.”

The meeting would be the first of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting president of the United States. The two countries have been in a formal state of war since the Korean War in the 1950s.

