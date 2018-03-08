Man gets prison for armed jewelry store robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man will serve up to 35 years in prison for tying up two employees and robbing a Lancaster County jewelry store.

Joshua R. Tyner, 31, was ordered to serve 12 to 35 years for the August 2016 robbery at the Zales store in the Tanger Outlet Center in East Lampeter Township. He pleaded guilty in October to robbery, kidnapping, and related charges.

The district attorney’s office said Tyner was wearing a mask, wig, and sunglasses and carrying a cane when he pulled a gun and ordered the employees into a back room.

He bound the women’s wrists and ankles with duct tape and threatened to shoot them, then emptied a large amount of jewelry from the display cases.

Police later found stolen jewelry and other items tied to the robbery in Tyner’s abandoned rental car.