Local schools prepare for state archery championships

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — When the Pennsylvania National Archery in the Schools Program (PA NASP) holds its state championship tournament this Friday on the main campus of Penn State University, nearly half the field will be from the Midstate.

A year ago, Upper Dauphin Area High School captured its first ever state title in the high school division of the tournament, which is organized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. This year, the Trojans enter the event ranked 2nd in the state behind their neighbors from Line Mountain (1). At number 5, Williams Valley rounds out the top five, which also includes two teams from western Pennsylvania. Halifax (8), Millersburg (10) and Pine Grove Area (12) also earned spots in the field of 15 top teams, whittled down through state qualifying tournaments in which more than 230 teams competed.

“Upper Dauphin won the state tournament last year. They have a bullseye on their back this year,” said Mike Miller, Williams Valley Head Coach. “Everybody wants what they have. In the previous few years it was Halifax, and before that it was us.”

PA NASP rules dictate that archers compete from a level playing field. Teams are co-ed, and archers must use unmodified Genesis bows and Easton 1820 30″ aluminum arrows. Participants shoot a practice round of 5 arrows from a distance of 10m, then shoot three scoring rounds of five arrows each. A second practice round and three scoring rounds is then completed from a distance of 15m. A perfect score would total 300 points, in which the archer stuck all 30 arrows into the bullseye of the target, worth 10 points each.

Middle and Elementary Schools will compete in their own state championship tournaments on Friday.

A list of all teams competing in the PA NASP tournaments can be found here.