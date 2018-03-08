Hershey, Cuba exhibit opens Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new exhibit focusing on Milton Hershey’s influence on Cuba opens Friday, March 9th at The Hershey Story Museum.

Milton Hershey is best known as a confectioner and creator in the Pennsylvania community, but he also had a Cuban sugar enterprise and a huge influence on the town of Hershey, Cuba which still exists today.

According to the Hershey Foundation, the Cuban community still remembers and reveres Mr. Hershey for all of his contributions while in Cuba more than 70 years ago. Officials said the new exhibit contains excerpts of oral histories from individuals who worked for Mr. Hershey and/or lived in Hershey, Cuba.

The foundation says when Milton Hershey arrived in Cuba in 1916 for vacation he was charmed with the island and the Cuban people. They said he saw the potential for building a business there around sugar-Cuba’s predominant industry (a key ingredient to Hershey’s milk chocolate.)

According to the Hershey Foundation, within months Mr. Hershey purchased his first plantation and sugar mill. He quickly built a railroad and community for his employees and by 1918, he built a new sugar mill. By 1926, Milton Hershey built Cuba’s first sugar refinery.

The Hershey Foundation said the town of Hershey, Cuba had employee housing, a botanical garden, a sports club, a hotel and a general store. Nearby in Rosario, Mr. Hershey established a school for orphaned boys. They said by 1945, Percy Staples, general manager of Hershey’s Cuban enterprise advised Mr. Hershey to sell his Cuban interests because a more competitive market and increased tariffs and regulations resulted in declining sales for Hershey. The sale was completed in 1946, after Milton Hershey’s death.

At the new exhibit in Hershey, PA you can see artifacts relating to Mr. Hershey’s Cuban sugar enterprise, the town of Hershey, Cuba, and life as a resident in Hershey, Cuba, and sugar mill employee. According to the foundation, Mr. Hershey created a baseball team while in Cuba, as baseball was and still is a huge sport on the island. On display at this new exhibit will be a bat boy uniform from Hershey Sports Club baseball team. Other artifacts include golf clubs and a cigar belonging to Milton Hershey, equipment used in sugar manufacturing and The Grand Cross of National Order of Carlos Manuel de Céspedes. There will also be a medal that Milton Hershey received in 1933 for his contribution to Cuba’s economic growth and the Cuban community.

Guests to the new exhibit will receive free admission on opening day. The new exhibit is in The Hershey Story Museum at 63 West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, PA.