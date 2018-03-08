Driver crashed into trooper’s vehicle during pursuit

ST. THOMAS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man was arrested after he fled a drug deal then crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle during a pursuit Wednesday night, police said.

Loren R. Stains, 27, of St. Thomas, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and numerous related offenses.

State police said Chambersburg police officers witnessed the drug deal involving Stains at a convenience store in the 4400 block of Lincoln Way West, in St. Thomas Township, around 11:30 p.m. They said Stains nearly struck a marked patrol car as he fled the store parking lot then committed multiple traffic violations.

During the resulting pursuit, Stains struck a fence, traveled through several yards, and struck the state police vehicle and a parked car, police said. He was arrested after a foot chase and placed in Franklin County Jail on $1 million bail.