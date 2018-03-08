Dancers looking forward to taking part in anniversary celebration over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Regional Ballet has been around for 30 years.

On Saturday, March 10, more than 20 dancers will perform in the 30th Anniversary Spring Gala Concert at Rose Lehrman Arts Center, on the campus of the Harrisburg Area Community College.

Kamryn Haubert is 16 and has been dancing with PRB for 13 years. She says the practice for more than 20 hours a week, but sometimes they still get nervous before the curtain goes up.

“I think the nerves are good,” said Haubert, “Because it shows that you care and you care what you are putting on stage and showing other people.”

Katie Zak has been performing for more than 11 years and has grown up with most of the dancers she shares the stage with.

Katie says all the hard work pays off when it matters the most.

“We are in tech week, which is a time to tighten the focus,” said Zak, “We put an emphasis on making sure that we are

ready for the concert.”

The event runs from 7pm-10pm on Saturday at the Rose Lehrman Arts Center at Harrisburg Area Community College.

For tickets, visit www.prballet.org.

