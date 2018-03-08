Carlisle Youth Initiative aims to keep middle schoolers productive, out of trouble

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police, the Carlisle Area School District, and multiple local organizations are working together on the Carlisle Youth Initiative. It’s an effort to keep middle schoolers busy and out of trouble.

“How do we help them be productive, graduate on time, find their way and be positive, productive members in society,” said Robin Scaer, the executive director of YWCA Carlisle.

Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis created the Carlisle Youth Initiative with help from various organizations, including the YWCA and Hope Station.

“He walked around the neighborhood and I think that he just thought, we need to do something,” said Safronia Perry, the executive director of Hope Station.

It’s still early in the planning process, but the goal is to communicate strategies and unite efforts into successful programs.

The chief has organized meetings to get ideas from community members about what kids need. Multiple nonprofits are teaming up figure out how to best use and combine their resources. The school district is on board too.

“We’re already trying to get funding. If we’re already reaching in the same pot, it just makes it harder,” said Perry. “It makes more sense for us all to be working together on one initiative, and we can help bolster each others programs.”

“Chief is certainly having people look at what grant opportunities, what new foundations could be brought on for support,” said Scaer.

Community members ABC27 spoke with say they’re excited that Carlisle leaders are working together to make a change.

“It’s something that the community needs,” said Michael Larue, who grew up in Carlisle. “I like what the police chief is doing and I believe in what the mission is.”

“Anything is much-needed help, and every little thing counts,” said Amy Mahoney, who works with kids in Carlisle.

Organizers still want to hear from parents and students. The program’s next meeting is scheduled for April 2 at YWCA Carlisle.