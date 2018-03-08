Breezy and cool next two days with stray snow showers, watching the coast for late Sunday

Behind yesterday’s Nor’easter, the breeze will pick up for the next two days and skies will feature a mix of clouds (coming off the lakes thanks to that strong breeze) and sun. A few stray snow showers also are possible, especially over the mountains. Today will feature highs near 40 degrees and with a stiff breeze it will feel quite chilly. A few snow showers are possible tonight as well with lows dipping below freezing. Tomorrow’s highs remain in the lower 40s with an even strong breeze developing for Friday.

Forecasts for the coming weekend continue to be interesting in terms of the next storm coming down the pike. Saturday should be dry with increasing clouds late in the day. The time frame of the next coastal low (that makes #3 this month!) would be Sunday night into Monday. Many forecast models keep the storm south of our region but a few give our southern and eastern counties another close call. Despite yesterday’s ever-evolving forecast thanks to a late shift in the storm’s track, we must dust ourselves off and start tracking the next one. Once again, the forecast is tricky but we will continue to update you on the track of the storm and any changes we see, just like we did with the last one. Stay tuned…we’ll keep you posted through the weekend! In the meantime, enjoy a couple days of quiet weather.