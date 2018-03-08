Appeals court gives green light to ‘climate kids’ lawsuit

The Associated Press

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo taken with a drone shows the flooded village of Rees at river Rhine, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Scientists say millions more people around the world are threatened by river floods in coming decades due to climate change. Researchers in Germany say greater flood defenses are particularly needed in the United States, parts of India and Africa, Indonesia and Central Europe. (Arnulf Stoffel/dpa via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal appeals court has given the green light to a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the U.S. government is failing to protect them from climate change.

The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the government’s request for an order directing a lower court to dismiss the case.

Julia Olson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the group will put the federal government’s “dangerous energy system and climate policies on trial.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s