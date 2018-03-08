4 arrested in connection to York shooting

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people, including on teenager, have been arrested in connection to a shooting in York.

York City Police say 15 year-old Shyquel Folk was taken into custody on the 600 block of East Market Street in connection to a March 7 shooting.

A gun was found and is being tested to determine if it was used in the shooting, according to a press release.

Investigators says three others have also been arrested.

Police are still looking for another man, Matthew Hughes Jr, in connection to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police.

