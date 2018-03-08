It’s been more than 20 years since Subaru took its Legacy station wagon, raised it, added some lower body cladding, and made all-wheel drive standard. The Outback was born and the concept has been copied by many automakers.

This latest version has improved front and rear styling and some aero tweaks to make it quieter. Our review Outback is the loaded 2.5 i Touring. I really like the Wilderness Green Metallic paint.

There are subtle changes inside, too, giving the Outback more of an upscale feel. The driving position is excellent and most controls are easy to use. Extra large front seats are very good. This Touring comes with a full panel of electronic driving aids including radar cruise and lane departure warning. Apple Car Play and Android Auto are now standard on the Starlink multimedia system. Touring gets audio from Harman Kardon.

The Outback has grown over the years and row two has room for even adults. More than 73 cubic feet of cargo space is plenty for many families and makes the Outback an alternative to full-size SUVs.

The base engine is a 2.5 liter flat four with only 175 horsepower. A more powerful six is available. It’s nice to see Subaru still designing engine bays with owner servicing in mind.

The 2.5 has sluggish acceleration, but the trade-off is good gas mileage. I averaged about 29 miles per gallon. Handing is predictable and secure.

So, for the 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5 i Touring, I say thumbs up to roomy comfort, good cargo space, and sure-footed all-wheel drive; thumbs down to the underpowered base engine.

Our pre-production review car didn’t have a sticker, but the price should be about $38,500.