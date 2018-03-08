2 charged after fight, gunfire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been arrested for a shooting incident in the city Monday morning.

Roquendi Capellan-Mendoza, 19, and Hector Poupart-Berrios, 23, both of Lebanon, are charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

Police said Capellan and Poupart were fighting in the area of North Fifth and Guilford streets. Poupart then jumped on the hood of Capellan’s car as Capellan drove north on Fifth Street. Capellan struck a street sign and broke a fire hydrant from the ground, and Poupart fell to the sidewalk from the hood of the car.

Capellan got out of the car and began to walk away when Poupart removed a handgun from his waistband and fired at Capellan, striking him once in the buttocks, police said. He was treated at a medical facility.

An unattended, parked vehicle and a concrete wall also were struck by gunfire.

Capellan was placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. Poupart’s bail was set at $100,000.