Track of the nor’easter shifts east, lower snowfall forecast today

*Substantial Forecast Change- Heaviest Snow Shifts Farther East

While the heaviest snow will fall over eastern Pennsylvania today, the track of the low pressure system has shifted back substantially to the east. Yesterday, it was the opposite shift in track that led to higher snowfall forecast numbers locally. Now we are seeing large changes bringing the predicted snowfall totals down substantially. Snow will become more steady and heavy late this morning through the early afternoon hours. However, areas west of Lebanon and Lancaster Counties will now only receive 1 to 3 inches total in snow. For Lebanon and Lancaster Counties, we expect 3 to 6 inches of snow. And finally, east of Lebanon and Lancaster Counties through the Lehigh Valley and the Pocono Mountains that is where we expect the highest amounts of snowfall to occur with over 6 inches likely there.

Again, we realize that the snowfall totals have gone up and now have come back down. There will still be snow and impacts from the wet, heavy snow across the region. It is just now less snow in total across the region. The heaviest snow locally will be between 10 AM and 2 PM, with the storm quickly tapering off from west to east by the evening hours.

Behind this storm, winds will strengthen tonight keeping things chilly for the next few days. Our temperatures stay in the low to middle 40s through the weekend with additional light snow showers possible through Friday. The storm by Sunday continues to trend away from the Midstate, but given how tricky this weather pattern has been we still continue to watch it closely.