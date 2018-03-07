Strasburg residents not bothered by the snow

STRASBURG, Pa. (WTHM) — Southeast Lancaster County got anywhere from a coating to a few inches of snow Wednesday.

“I’m okay with it. We haven’t had a lot of heavy snow. There was concern this was going to be a big snowstorm, but right now it’s not turning out to be that,” said Bruce Ryder of Strasburg.

Roads to and around Strasburg were clear, as well as in neighbor communities like Gap and Kinzers. The snow did not stop Linda Aukamp from going to Church.

“They take care of me. I live in a development, so that’s kind of last. I can’t always judge because my street has snow and these don’t, but Strasburg does a good job,” said Aukamp.

Some stores and businesses on Main Street were open. Some residents walking into town were disappointed to see The Strasburg Country Store and Creamery was closed.

“There’s always a good time for ice cream. Just because it’s cold out doesn’t make it any easier or less on the tongue and cheek when it’s on its way down,” said Bill Bentz of Strasburg.

The snow stopped in the afternoon and began to melt in some areas that saw a bit of sunshine.