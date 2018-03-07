School funding lawsuit lands back in court

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania school districts, parents and activists have argued before a panel of judges that the state has failed in its constitutional duty to provide students an adequate education.

A long-running lawsuit over how schools are funded, which was dismissed and then revived last year, was argued in Commonwealth Court on Wednesday.

Attorneys for the governor, education officials and top lawmakers argue that the state is fulfilling its duties and that the lawsuit raises political questions that courts shouldn’t answer.

Judges also questioned their ability to determine what an adequate education would be, which was the reason for the previous dismissal of the suit.

But a lawyer for the plaintiffs said students in districts that can’t afford textbooks are less well-off than those in wealthier areas.