School funding lawsuit lands back in court

ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, The Associated Press Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania school districts, parents and activists have argued before a panel of judges that the state has failed in its constitutional duty to provide students an adequate education.

A long-running lawsuit over how schools are funded, which was dismissed and then revived last year, was argued in Commonwealth Court on Wednesday.

Attorneys for the governor, education officials and top lawmakers argue that the state is fulfilling its duties and that the lawsuit raises political questions that courts shouldn’t answer.

Judges also questioned their ability to determine what an adequate education would be, which was the reason for the previous dismissal of the suit.

But a lawyer for the plaintiffs said students in districts that can’t afford textbooks are less well-off than those in wealthier areas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s