Residents prepare for storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– People across the Midstate are getting ready for Wednesday’s storm.

People who live in High Pointe Club in Susquehanna Township are still reeling from the recent wind storm that shut off power for a few days.

Beth Bitler is more prepared for this storm but she is excited about her backup plan if the power goes out again.

“My daughter lives nearby and I was there on Friday night when the power was out and Saturday. For me its great, I get to hang out with my grandchildren and we have a pajama party,” said Bitler.

Gas stations were very busy Tuesday.

Larry Furina got some extra gas just in case he has to use his snow blower.

“Getting prepared like I said I didn’t need it all year so I might as well fire it up and see if it works,” said Furina.

The bad weather can be bad timing for high school basketball teams gearing up for a run in the state playoffs. Bishop McDevitt boys’ basketball coach Mike Gaffey said he tweaked Tuesday night’s practice a little just in case they lose a day.

“It was easy to put something together where we think we are pretty well ready to play this game on Friday,” said Gaffey.