Republicans’ debate exposes big differences in school policy

The Associated Press Published:
Scott Wagner, left, a York County state senator and the president of waste-hauler PennWaste Inc., Laura Ellsworth, center, a lawyer from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, Paul Mango, right, a former health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, answer questions from the panel during a debate between Republican Gubernatorial candidates at Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, March 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A debate question about public school funding in Pennsylvania exposed big differences in how the three candidates for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would approach it.

Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant, said at Tuesday’s debate that he wouldn’t put more money into public schools and that there’s no correlation between funding and test performance. Lawyer Laura Ellsworth says Pennsylvania’s school funding isn’t fair or adequate, and that school districts mustn’t be made to underwrite alternative learning environments. Scott Wagner, a state senator, says the state spends enough on schools and that students must hear about career opportunities at earlier ages.

The hour-long debate at the National Constitution Center was sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The primary election is May 15.

