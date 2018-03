HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township police are asking for help in a criminal mischief and theft case.

The police department released surveillance photos of two people who were seen removing parts from a parked 2003 Jaguar in the 3500 block of North Sixth Street.

The incident occurred Jan. 25 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lee Tarasi at 717-909-9259 or email ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com.