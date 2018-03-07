PennDOT lifts travel restrictions on southern part of I-81

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has lifted restrictions that banned certain commercial vehicles from traveling the southern section of Interstate 81.

The restrictions were lifted at 2:30 p.m. for I-81 between the Maryland line and Interstate 83 in Harrisburg.

Restrictions remain in effect for I-81 north of I-83 to the New York State line.

Vehicles banned from that part of the interstate are empty straight trucks, double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles.

The ban went into effect at midnight to help keep the interstate open during the winter storm.