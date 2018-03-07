Mommy Minute: Thermometer app lets parents know ‘what’s going around’ their child’s school

John Rizzo is the principal at Jonestown Elementary in Lebanon County. But he’s also the parent of a first grader, with two younger ones at home.

Like others at the school, he signed up for Kinsa smart thermometer’s “Flu-ency” program. It gave his family a free thermometer and access to an online app.

“Within 48 hours I had to use the thermometer and the app on my youngest son who spiked a fever of almost 103 degrees,” Rizzo said.

About 200 families at Jonestown use the app to anonymously report illnesses at home. That gives certified school nurse Wendy Flowers-Kline an instant understanding of what’s going around.

“It’s really easy for them to use and it’s easy for me to see what’s going through the building, also,” Flowers-Kline said.

The app helps lower the risk of spreading an illness by raising awareness. It even lists specific symptoms.

Flowers-Kline said it’s completely confidential as well.

“I don’t see any information attached to a name or a family,” she said.

“It is eye-opening because you see what’s going on, not only locally, but nationally,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said he checks the app at least once a week. He believes it gives his family an extra line of defense during this nasty flu season.

“It’s just a way to combat and be a little more preemptive when it comes to taking care of our kids,” Rizzo said.

Jonestown Elementary applied to participate in the program and was chosen from a field of applicants to receive the free resources.

If you’d like more information about the program, click here.