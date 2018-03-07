Mattel introduces new Barbie dolls for International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Mattel is introducing a new batch of Barbie dolls based on real-life figures.

The dolls will come in two separate series which includes “inspiring women” based on historical figures and additions to the “shero” line of dolls.

Aviator Amelia Earhart, Artist Frida Kahlo, and mathematician Katherine Johnson are the three “inspiring women” while there are 14 new “shero” dolls.

Those include ones based on “Wonder Woman” director, Patty Jenkins and US snowboarder Chloe Kim.

The other additions to the “shero” line honor fashion designers, journalists, actresses, and entrepreneurs.