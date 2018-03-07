East Earl, New Holland see a few inches of snow during storm

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – Thick, heavy, wet snowflakes fell in the eastern part of Lancaster County on Wednesday.

East Earl Township and New Holland Borough saw at least an inch of snow.

Main roads like Route 23 and Route 322 remained clear but wet.

According to PennDOT officials, there were two shifts of 58 plow drivers that put down salt on the roads to keep them clear.

East Earl Township police told ABC27 News they only had to respond to one crash because of the storm. Officers said a pickup truck rolled over on Weaverland Road.

911 supervisors said power outages were kept to a minimum, but they worried about the possibility of outages moving forward with snow sticking to some trees.