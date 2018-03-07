Cosby lawyer wants jury to hear about settlement

The Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby leaves Montgomery County Courthouse after a hearing in his sexual assault case in Norristown, Pa. Cosby’s lawyers said in a court filing Tuesday that they’ll seek a delay to allow them more time to investigate allegations from the 19 women prosecutors are seeking to call as witnesses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s high-powered Hollywood lawyer wants to tell jurors about the entertainer’s financial settlement with the woman he’s charged with sexually assaulting.

Lawyer Tom Mesereau said in court Tuesday that he wants to make the settlement a focal point of Cosby’s retrial on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004.

Mesereau told a judge he wants jurors to know how much Constand got from Cosby so he can show “just how greedy” she was.

Cosby’s old legal team agreed with prosecutors to keep the settlement out of his first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors declined to press charges. Cosby settled for an undisclosed sum.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s