Cosby lawyer wants jury to hear about settlement

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s high-powered Hollywood lawyer wants to tell jurors about the entertainer’s financial settlement with the woman he’s charged with sexually assaulting.

Lawyer Tom Mesereau said in court Tuesday that he wants to make the settlement a focal point of Cosby’s retrial on charges he drugged and molested Andrea Constand in 2004.

Mesereau told a judge he wants jurors to know how much Constand got from Cosby so he can show “just how greedy” she was.

Cosby’s old legal team agreed with prosecutors to keep the settlement out of his first trial, which ended in a hung jury.

Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors declined to press charges. Cosby settled for an undisclosed sum.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has.