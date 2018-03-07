City of Harrisburg considering options as Act 47 deadline nears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Eric Papenfuse says the city may not be ready to exit the Act 47 recovery plan that it entered nearly five years ago.

Papenfuse says the city’s Act 47 coordinator indicated that Harrisburg is stronger now than five years ago, but it may not be strong enough to stand on its own.

Papenfuse says the program allows the city to increase its taxing authority, but if they opt out of Act 47, the earned income and local services taxes would drop, and that would

create a financial hardship for the city.

“We are not asking for a new taxing authority and we are not asking to raise taxes,”said Papenfuse, ‘we are asking to keep what we have, because it is working.”

City Treasurer, Dan Miller supports Harrisburg opting for a three year extension in the program. Miller says there are financial consequences, that the city may not be able to absorb by the end of the year.

“Once we get out of act 47, our EIT goes to one percent which is about 10 million dollars that we lose,” said Miller, “Our LST which is $156 will drop nearly two thirds, and that is several more millions in revenue that we will be without.”

City Council President, Wanda Williams says there goal is not to stay in Act 47 and continue to tax people. ‘We want to make sure the city is prepared to stand on

its own,” said Williams, “We don’t want to increase property taxes, all we want to do is become financially solvent.”

Williams says state officials will present recommendations to a judge at the end of March, and city council will hold public meetings in April, before a final decision is made.