Chained dog found dead, decomposed in backyard

LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – Dog remains found outside a Dauphin County home were still chained to a dog house and so badly decomposed that the body must have been left there for at least a year, police said.

The remains were found in a backyard in the 500 block of North Street in Lykens last month. The dog had been left outside in the elements and died, according to a news release from state police in Lykens.

A collar was still around the upper spinal column and attached to a long chain. The remains were covered by a black tarp.

Police said the current resident was unaware of the dog.

Anyone with information should call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700 and refer to incident number PA2018-183514.