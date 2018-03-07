7 vehicles stolen in Harrisburg have common thread, police say

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they received seven reports of stolen vehicles in just 24 hours this week, and all of the vehicles have one thing in common.

The vehicles were running unattended with the keys in the ignition.

Police said on cold mornings, many people leave their vehicles running to warm them up – and that creates the perfect opportunity for criminals looking specifically for running vehicles.

They said if officers see a running, unattended vehicle, they are authorized to seize and hold the keys until the rightful owner claims them. The officers may also issue a ticket with a $54 fine.

