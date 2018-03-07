12 file papers to run for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvanians won’t be lacking for choice when they select general election candidates for lieutenant governor.

Pennsylvania’s state elections officials reported receiving paperwork from seven Democrats and five Republicans by Tuesday night’s deadline.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Stack of Philadelphia will seek a second four-term term. Opposing him in the primary will be former Philadelphia city official Nina Ahmad, school nutrition activist Aryanna Berringer of Westmoreland County, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman and Montgomery County Ray Sosa.

Republicans include Allegheny County activist Kathy Coder, real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos of Montgomery County, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, activist Peg Luksik of Johnstown and Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan.

Each party’s nominee runs on a fall ticket with the gubernatorial nominee.