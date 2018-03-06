Wolf announces disaster emergency for incoming snowstorm

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is ramping up staffing to cope with a winter storm that’s expected to hammer parts of the state still recovering from high winds, rain and snow several days ago.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced a state of emergency and said additional workers at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters will be on duty to monitor conditions.

The disaster emergency declaration applies to dozens of counties in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia’s already closed schools and municipal offices for Wednesday, when the bulk of the storm is expected to hit.

Officials are banning multiple types of trailers on sections of interstate and positioning plows and tow trucks.

Tens of thousands of people in the region remain without power after last week’s nor’easter.

