Trout stocking underway ahead of regional opening day

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The regional opening day for trout fishing is still a few weeks away, but thousands of fish are beginning to appear in Midstate waterways.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocked the Manada Creek in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County. Species included rainbow, brown and golden rainbow trout.

“We’ve got about 18 stops we’ll do here,” said Doug Deppen, a PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer who patrols southern Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County. “We’ve got the Boy Scouts helping out. We’ll put anywhere from 7 to 12 buckets (of trout) at each stop.”

The fish being stocked on Monday were raised at the Pleasant Gap Hatchery in Centre County. While the commission does not disclose the exact number of trout it stocks in individual waterways, Deppen says several trophy-sized fish are always included.

“Typical trout we stock are 7 to 11-inches long or so,” said Nate Walter, a PFBC Fish Culturist. “These larger fish are sometimes 18 or 20 or more inches long.”

Among the trophy-size trout stocked on Monday were an 19-inch male golden rainbow trout and an even larger female rainbow trout.

Boy Scout Troop 201 from Union Deposit assisted in the stocking operation, carrying buckets of trout from the truck and depositing them into various locations along the banks of the Manada Creek.

“I like doing it because I like fishing,” said Ashtyn Reed, a member of the troop. “And I like to know exactly where the fish are.”

Midstate anglers can begin fishing for the stocked trout in a few weeks. On Saturday, March 24th, a mentored youth fishing day allows anglers under age 16 to fish in stocked trout waters and harvest up to two legal trout, if accompanied by a licensed adult angler. Participating youth must also possess and display a voluntary, free youth fishing license license.

The masses can enjoy Regional Opening Day in the south central and southeastern portions of the state on Saturday, March 31. State wide opening day is held on Saturday, April 14. All trout anglers must possess both a standard Pennsylvania fishing license and a trout permit.

For a the complete adult trout stocking schedule searchable by county, click here.