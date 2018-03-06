Student athletes and concussions: Know the warning signs

Concussions are becoming all too common among youth athletes. The injury is usually associated with football, but it’s happening more often in other sports as well.

Fourteen-year-old Samantha Khaling of Palmyra plays softball and during a game last October, she was catching and took a foul tip off her face mask. The ball hit her right in the forehead and she felt it later when she popped up to throw to second base.

“I felt dizzy and I felt like I was spinning and my eyes kind of dazed and I knew something was wrong,” Khaling said.

Her vision was blurry, she felt dizzy and had a horrible headache. Khaling finished the inning but then left the game. Her mom knew immediately something was wrong.

“My husband did a field test for concussion. He’s certified to do that and she could not follow his finger whatsoever. You’re supposed to put a finger up and follow it side to side without moving your head, and she could not do that,” Samantha’s mother Jen Best said.

Sam missed two days of school. She was also banned from aerobic activity, tests, electronics, TV, and music. Doctors ordered a lack of stimulation so her bruised brain had time to heal.

“It was basically a relaxing time for my brain because the bruising was healing and I had to take time away to just rest and relax myself,” Khaling said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of reported concussions has doubled over the last decade. Three-point-eight million concussions were reported in 2012 and the numbers are rising among young student-athletes. Although football is the leading cause of brain trauma, ice hockey, girls basketball, and girls softball are all on the list.

Khaling was allowed to get back to normal after being headache free for a few weeks. Her mother said Khaling was also ready to play softball again but with a new helmet.

“The way they’re making helmets nowadays, there’s more cushion, there’s more protection around the face, so we felt confident with that. Plus, I don’t think we would be able to keep her away from the sport,” Best said.

Here are some of the symptoms of a concussion in teens:

a bad headache;

temporary loss of consciousness;

confusion or feeling foggy;

nausea or vomiting; and

slurred speech.

The symptoms may occur immediately or could be delayed for hours or even days.