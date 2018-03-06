Shred your documents during National Consumer Protection Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One way to avoid identity theft is to shred important documents.

Here are some of the do’s and don’ts for people who wish to have documents shredded:

Do Include

All accounting and financial documentation

All customer support documentation

All human resource documentation

All operations and technical support documentation

Reports, records, files, studies, analyses, bids, budgets, forecasts, blueprints, associate files and records, support and training material, carbon paper, etc.

Office memos, printed e-mails and web page printouts

Any paper documents that include personally identifiable information

OK to include with shredding: paper clips, staples, rubber bands, binder clips, hanging file folders, manila folders, window envelopes, etc.

Do Not Include

Any food items, food containers, or wrappers, including plates, cans, cups, bottles, drinks, etc.

Packaging or wrapping materials such as copy paper wrapping, etc.

Glass, metal, solid wood products, solid plastics, polystyrene and Styrofoam.

Toner cartridges

Wet waste, liquids, wet paper towels or tissues

Three-ring binders

Keep minimal: any materials in general circulation such as newspapers, magazines, etc., since they are not confidential in nature