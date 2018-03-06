Shred your documents during National Consumer Protection Week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One way to avoid identity theft is to shred important documents.
Here are some of the do’s and don’ts for people who wish to have documents shredded:
Do Include
- All accounting and financial documentation
- All customer support documentation
- All human resource documentation
- All operations and technical support documentation
- Reports, records, files, studies, analyses, bids, budgets, forecasts, blueprints, associate files and records, support and training material, carbon paper, etc.
- Office memos, printed e-mails and web page printouts
- Any paper documents that include personally identifiable information
OK to include with shredding: paper clips, staples, rubber bands, binder clips, hanging file folders, manila folders, window envelopes, etc.
Do Not Include
- Any food items, food containers, or wrappers, including plates, cans, cups, bottles, drinks, etc.
- Packaging or wrapping materials such as copy paper wrapping, etc.
- Glass, metal, solid wood products, solid plastics, polystyrene and Styrofoam.
- Toner cartridges
- Wet waste, liquids, wet paper towels or tissues
- Three-ring binders
- Keep minimal: any materials in general circulation such as newspapers, magazines, etc., since they are not confidential in nature