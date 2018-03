WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg man died in a two-vehicle crash on Route 316 in Quincy Township early Tuesday.

Larry E. Warner, 64, was driving a 2016 Ram ProMaster van that crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming car around 6 a.m., state police in Chambersburg said.

Warner died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2007 Cadillac CTS, was flown to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries, police said.